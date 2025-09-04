12 distinguished athletes to be inducted into Pennsylvania State Sports Hall of Fame in October

PITTSBURGH — Twelve distinguished athletes will have their legacies immortalized during the Pennsylvania State Sports Hall of Fame inductions.

The 62nd induction ceremony and awards dinner will be held Oct. 18 at the Sheraton Hotel in Pittsburgh.

Sports broadcaster Andrew Stockey will emcee the event, which will celebrate the achievements of individuals who’ve made significant contributions to sports and their communities.

Here is the class of 2025:

Charlie Batch –2x Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers & Philanthropist

–2x Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers & Philanthropist Melanie Morgan Miller – Competed in 3 Swimming Olympic Trials. All SEC 4 years.

– Competed in 3 Swimming Olympic Trials. All SEC 4 years. Dr. Karen Hall – UNLV Basketball Back-Back Conference Champions.

– UNLV Basketball Back-Back Conference Champions. Sam Clancy – University of Pittsburgh basketball & football legend. NFL 11-year career

– University of Pittsburgh basketball & football legend. NFL 11-year career Swin Cash – 2x-Olympic gold medalist, WNBA champion, and basketball executive

– 2x-Olympic gold medalist, WNBA champion, and basketball executive Gerald Feehery – Outstanding football player at Syracuse & 6-years in NFL - Philadelphia Eagles

– Outstanding football player at Syracuse & 6-years in NFL - Philadelphia Eagles Dave Palone – 3x “Breeder’s Cup” Winner. First harness racer to reach 20,000 wins

– 3x “Breeder’s Cup” Winner. First harness racer to reach 20,000 wins Sean Casey – Played 12 years in Major League Baseball. National League All-Star – 4x

– Played 12 years in Major League Baseball. National League All-Star – 4x Steven J. Kline –10-yr MLB Career and World Series winner with St. Louis Cardinals.

–10-yr MLB Career and World Series winner with St. Louis Cardinals. Michael Moorer – 3x Heavyweight World Champion: WBO, WBA/IBF, & IBF

– 3x Heavyweight World Champion: WBO, WBA/IBF, & IBF Gary L. Brown (Deceased) - NFL Player: 8 years & 11-year NFL Coaching Career

- NFL Player: 8 years & 11-year NFL Coaching Career Jule Holleran Igoe (Deceased) - Swimming 1936 Olympic Trials & Mid-Atlantic AAU Champion

Tickets for the event are available for $75 per person, with tables of 10 priced at $750.

For more information or to get ticket order forms, click here.

