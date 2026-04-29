Person dead after apparent house explosion in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A person is dead after an apparent house explosion in Steubenville.

According to Channel 11’s NBC affiliate, WTOV, the explosion happened on Roslynn Boulevard at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person has reportedly died.

Ohio’s state fire marshal is at the scene and working to learn what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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