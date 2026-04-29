Person dead after apparent house explosion in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A person is dead after an apparent house explosion in Steubenville.
According to Channel 11’s NBC affiliate, WTOV, the explosion happened on Roslynn Boulevard at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
One person has reportedly died.
Ohio’s state fire marshal is at the scene and working to learn what caused the explosion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group