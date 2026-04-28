Rainy weather expected on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the rain gear as you head out early Wednesday.

Rain returns during the morning commute and continues off and on through early afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms could also bring heavier downpours and the threat of stronger winds, especially south of I-70 and in northern West Virginia.

Rain will taper to showers late Thursday with cooler weather settling in to end the week.

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