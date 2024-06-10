$1.4M-winning Cash 5 ticket sold at local Giant Eagle

A jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington matched all five balls drawn, 2-3-19-27-42, to win $1,420,857. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

