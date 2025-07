Fifteen people were hurt when a skydiving plane crashed in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports the plane went off the runway while it was leaving Cross Keys Airport around 5:30 p.m.

The injuries of those on the plane range from minor to severe.

The FAA is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group