15-year-old shot in Duquesne, county police say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Duquesne.

County 911 was notified of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Catherine Street. First responders found the teen, who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

