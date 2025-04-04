Man found guilty of murdering woman found dead on trail near Beaver County college

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been 15 months since Rebecca Miller was found stabbed to death on a walking trail in Beaver Falls. Since that time, her parents have waited for their moment in court.

“It’s a difficult day all around. There is certainly some comfort to be taken that justice was obtained for their daughter, but like I said, nothing is going to bring her back,” said Beaver County DA Nate Bible.

Late Friday afternoon, after four days of deliberations, the jury found Tyrik Jones guilty of 1st Degree Murder.

The prosecution’s case relied heavily on DNA evidence and video surveillance of Jones seen walking that exact trail with Miller in her final hours.

“It’s a long time to spend talking about the facts of the case. I’ve said this: serving on jury and voting are one of your most important civic duties. You can tell by the length of time they talked about this they took this duty very seriously and knew this was high stakes for both sides,” Bible said.

While the defense presented no witnesses, Jones’s attorney did tell the jury there was no murder weapon or eyewitnesses in the case.

Ultimately, the jury did not agree that was enough as emotions filled the courtroom from all sides when the guilty verdict was read. The jury found Jones not guilty on two rape related charges in the case.

“My second assistant, who was lead counsel, and another one of my ADAs - I can’t even tell you the number of hours they put in on this case. It was a very circumstantial case; there were a lot of dots that we had to connect and they put the time in and the effort in and I’m very happy for them. This office isn’t about wins and losses, it’s about doing what’s right and getting justice,” Bible said.

The defense attorney for Jones did not comment on the decision. Jones will be sentenced on May 23rd.

