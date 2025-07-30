153-year-old Castle Shannon business closes its doors; woman accused of stealing iconic sign

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — The Linden Grove in Castle Shannon had been around since 1872. On Saturday night, it officially closed its doors. There was a wooden sign that had the restaurant and bar’s name on it. It stood outside of the business until Sunday night, when police say a woman stole it for sentimental purposes.

Lt. Brian McKeown with the Castle Shannon Police Department said, “I think it’s just a matter of she felt like the business was closed - her words - and they didn’t need the sign anymore, so she felt that it meant something to her, so she would take it. “

Lt. Brian McKeown is talking about what 42-year-old Shannon Collins told police after she confessed to taking the iconic Linden Grove sign.

“She was very cooperative, she was very remorseful. She stated that she did it out of sentimental reasons. The Linden Grove held a place in her heart,” McKeown said.

She’s not alone. Saturday night, the restaurant and nightclub held its final hurrah to a packed house full of those who have loved the 153-year-old business.

Linden Grove’s owner says closing the iconic spot wasn’t an easy decision. He says COVID and its repercussions changed everything. He says while Saturday nights still brought a crowd in, it wasn’t enough to stay open and he encouraged everyone to gather there one last time.

“The 26th was the last night that the business was open to the public and it was fairly well-advertised, so a lot of people knew it was the last night and it was very busy and I assume that’s why the theft occurred the next day,” McKeown added.

The wooden sign is now in pieces, but police say it was intact when Collins and several others were caught on business surveillance footage stealing it.

He said, “We can see 3 to 4 people actually leave the vehicle. They take down the sign.”

Police were able to find Collins at her Baldwin home by tracking the license plate on the truck. She gave officers the sign and has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Linden Grove’s owner says he’s beyond grateful to the Castle Shannon police. He says once he gets the sign back from police, he plans on keeping it in storage until he determines what he wants to do with it long term.

