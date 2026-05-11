Frost, freeze advisories issued for Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Chilly this evening and turning cold, overnight temperatures will be in the 30s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight Monday night through 8 a.m. Tuesday for Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong, Indiana counties and points north.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Washington, Beaver, Westmoreland and Fayette counties from midnight through 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Take steps to protect outdoor plants and crops as they could be damaged or killed from the cold temperatures tonight.

Tuesday will start cold in the 30s, but sunshine and a southwest wind will help temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

Rain showers will develop late Tuesday night with wet weather expected for the Wednesday morning commute. There will be another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours. A few afternoon storms on Wednesday could become strong to severe, with the primary threat being damaging winds.

Lingering morning rain showers are possible on Thursday, and it will be much cooler, with temperatures only in the mid 50s. Warm Friday highs jump back to the upper 60s with warmer air on the way, with a pattern switch into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday; highs in the mid to upper 70s.

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