$15M Peters Township estate for sale includes luxurious home and operating winery

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the discerning buyer, a unique real estate opportunity is up for grabs in Washington County.

A property is currently for sale there in a neighborhood in Peters Township that offers much more than just a family residence — for an eye-popping $15 million price tag, it also comes with a unique business opportunity.

The property address is listed as 262 Justabout Road, though it also includes parcels at 234 and 202 Justabout, as well as 235 Hill Place. Karen Marshall of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent, and according to the listing, the property totals 47 acres.

To be sure, the main home on the property, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, is an oasis all its own. Amongst its many amenities, the main residence includes an elevator serving all floors, marbleized columns and archways throughout, an indoor resistance lap pool, a sauna, a hot tub, a game room, a full wet bar, an exercise room, a wine cellar and a theater room. Tuscan theming is evident throughout, including marble details, cherry cabinetry, crystal fixtures, fireplaces and more.

