Woman dead after crash in Westmoreland County

UNITY TWP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash on Rt 981 in Unity Township in Westmoreland County Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called out to Rt 981 around 11:15 p.m. for a reported crash.

One car was traveling on Rt 981 when it collided with another car on the roadway, investigators say.

The driver of the first car, 59-year-old Kimberly Ohler, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The second driver sustained minor injuries and did not want to be taken by EMS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group