Eaglet in Glen Hazel dies; another appears to be in distress

One of the eaglets in a nest in Glen Hazel has died.

Tamarack, PixCams and the Glen Hazel eaglecam team issued a joint statement on Sunday, announcing that the eaglet identified as GH4 died at 10:43 a.m.

Per the statement, eaglets GH3 and GH4 started presenting signs of illness on Friday.

At that point, Tamarack Wildlife Center was notified and began monitoring, but no intervention could be done before the eaglet’s death.

Officials say several diseases and toxins could be the cause of the eaglets’ distress and death. They’re now exploring whether it’s possible to get state and federal approval to remove GH4 for a necropsy and/or GH3 for assessment and care.

It’s not a guarantee that the removals will be granted because the Federal Wildlife Service policy states that permission is not granted for interference with the natural course of events at an eagle nest.

The groups are also concerned for mom, Iris, who they say is spending more time in the nest than usual and eating smaller bites.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group