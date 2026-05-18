Roadside memorial honors 2 young people killed in Butler County crash

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two young people are being remembered after a deadly crash in Butler County over the weekend.

Family and friends are mourning 22-year-old Skyler Gray and 19-year-old Navaeh Schweinsberg, who Pennsylvania State Police say were killed in a crash Saturday night in Summit Township.

A memorial now sits along Freeport Road, where flowers, crosses and photos have been placed near the tree the car crashed into.

Friends tell Channel 11 Gray and Schweinsberg were dating.

“Skyler was a great kid,” one person said.

Tyler Butler says he went to Butler High School with Gray and remembers him as someone who always made people laugh.

“He made me laugh, hung out all the time, got a little bit in trouble at school, but you know, that’s what kids do,” Butler said.

According to PSP, Gray, Schweinsberg and a 17-year-old girl were traveling on Freeport Road around 10 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle began to spin and went off the road.

Investigators say the car then flipped and hit a tree.

The 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with serious injuries.

“I found out probably around midnight and I immediately started making phone calls to make sure it was true and sadly it was, Butler said.

Friends and family gathered at the crash site throughout the day, remembering Gray as someone who loved skateboarding, softball and the people closest to him.

“He was a great guy, and he loved everyone who cared about him. He would look out for you if you needed him to,” Butler said.

According to family members, Gray leaves behind four siblings and a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

State police say it suspects this crash involved DUI, based on their preliminary investigation.

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