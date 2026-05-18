Fire spreads to 4 rowhomes in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A fire spread to several rowhomes in Homestead early Monday morning.

The fire started just after midnight in the 300 block of West 14th Avenue. It took about an hour to get under control.

The fire chief tells Channel 11 that the fire started in one of the homes and spread to the next building.

In all, four homes are damaged. Two of the homes were vacant.

One person was living in one of the homes, and then two adults and a child were living in a home on one of the ends. The Red Cross is helping those four people who are now without a place to live.

The fire marshal is now investigating.

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