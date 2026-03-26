$1.5M winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1.5 million.

The winning ticket was sold at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The hospital, located at 300 Halket St., will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The ticket, Cash Spectacular, is a $30 scratch-off game that features several top prizes of $1.5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery distributes scratch-off tickets at random among its network of retailers. Because of this process, lottery officials and retailers do not know where winning tickets are located until a prize is officially claimed.

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