Fire inside Allegheny County dollar store under investigation

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A fire inside a dollar store in Allegheny County is under investigation.

According to Baldwin Fire Rescue, emergency crews were called to the Dollar Tree in Brentwood for a reported structure fire at 3:54 p.m. on Friday.

Baldwin crew members helped the Brentwood Fire Department put out the fire. First responders also checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the building’s roof.

Baldwin crews were on scene for about 45 minutes.

A social media post from the department shows what appears to be a burned shelving unit.

The fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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