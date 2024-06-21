16 immigrants become American citizens during ceremony in Pittsburgh

Sixteen immigrants in Pittsburgh became American citizens during a ceremony Thursday evening.

The ceremony was accompanied by a celebration in honor of World Refugee Day at Schenley Plaza.

The event featured cultural performances and food.

“If you’ve ever heard the word ‘yinz,’ or you’ve ever seen dressed-up pierogies running around the baseball field, we can credit immigrants with that identity that we hold so dear today,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

