‘One of the best racers around’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Robert Anderson

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A beloved Central Catholic teacher and avid mountain biker was killed doing what he loved Tuesday evening.

Bob Anderson was electrocuted by live wires while on a trail in North Park, hours after those wires came down and were reported to Duquesne Light Company.

>>> Bicyclist found dead among live wires in North Park

