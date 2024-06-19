‘One of the best racers around’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A beloved Central Catholic teacher and avid mountain biker was killed doing what he loved Tuesday evening.

Bob Anderson was electrocuted by live wires while on a trail in North Park, hours after those wires came down and were reported to Duquesne Light Company.

