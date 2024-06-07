16-year-old boy assaulted in Walmart parking lot, Pennsylvania State Police say

Two men are facing charges for the alleged assault of a 16-year-old in a Walmart parking lot.

State police were called to the Walmart on Murtha Drive in Franklin Township, Greene County, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of an assault.

Troopers reviewed cell phone video that showed the boy was strangled and punched by Chase Frameli, 19, of Clarksville, who was wearing a black ski mask, according to a report. Ian Bogumit, 18, of Mather, allegedly taped the assault and encouraged Frameli to “keep going.”

Frameli and Bogumit are facing charges including aggravated assault and strangulation. They were both placed in the Greene County Jail.

