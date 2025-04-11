Construction worker injured after falling through roof of banquet center in Lawrence County

NESHANNOCK, Pa. — A construction worker was injured after falling through the roof of a banquet center in Lawrence County on Friday.

The 23-year-old worker was on the roof repairing damage recently caused by high winds at the New Englander Banquet Center on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township. He fell through the roof and into the facility.

Police said the worker was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

