Butler County man accused of threatening to assault, murder President Trump, other US officials

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County man is accused of making threats to assault and murder President Donald Trump, other United States officials and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

Shawn Monper, 32, has been federally charged, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.

Authorities said that on Wednesday, the FBI received an emergency disclosure regarding threats posted to YouTube by user “Mr Satan.” It was determined the threats happened between Jan. 15 and April 5. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation confirmed that the internet activity associated with “Mr Satan” corresponded with Monper’s home in Western Pennsylvania.

The investigation uncovered that Monper got a firearms permit not long after Trump’s inauguration. In February, investigators said that Monper commented using his “Mr Satan” account saying, “I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.” In March 2025, Monper commented using his account: “Eventually im going to do a mass shooting.” Authorities said One week later, Monper commented: “I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo.”

The following threatening statements were uncovered by authorities and listed within the criminal complaint:

February 17, 2025: “Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0″

March 4, 2025: “im going to assassinate him myself.” This threat was made in a YouTube video titled “Live: Trump’s address to Congress.”

March 18, 2025: “ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them.”

April 1, 2025: “If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them.”

On Wednesday, the FBI, with the assistance of the Butler Township Police Department, arrested Monper.

“I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment.”

