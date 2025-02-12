Retired Pittsburgh police officer charged with shooting 16-year-old grandson in leg

PITTSBURGH — A retired Pittsburgh police officer is facing charges after police said she shot her grandson in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.

Police previously said a 16-year-old boy showed up at a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was dropped off around 1:30 a.m. by his grandmother Virginia Beck, 63, who left before police arrived. The teen was in stable condition.

Charges have since been filed against Beck in connection to the shooting. Channel 11′s learned she is a retired Pittsburgh police officer.

According to police paperwork, the teen lived with Beck during the week and the two got into an argument before shots were fired.

Beck is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group