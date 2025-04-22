16-year-old boy grazed in head by bullet in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Euclid and East Liberty Boulevard for shots fired in the area.

Once they arrived, officers were directed to an apartment building in the 5800 block of East Liberty Boulevard, where they found a 16-year-old boy who was grazed in the head by a bullet.

The teen was conscious, alert and speaking with officers and medics before being taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Public Safety officials said a crime scene was located around the corner of the apartment in the 500 block of Borland Street.

No other injuries were reported, but a home on Borland Street was hit by bullets.

No arrests have been made. Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

