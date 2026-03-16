$1.7M in security grants awarded to 30 Jewish organizations in Pittsburgh region

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh announced Friday that 30 Jewish organizations across the region have been awarded a combined $1,728,440 in security grants.

The funding was provided through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency administers the grant program, which aims to protect vulnerable communities during a time of heightened threats.

The grants are designed to enhance security and preparedness at schools, synagogues and other community organizations.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh received $150,000 of the total grant funding. These funds will support additional security investments intended to benefit the Jewish community throughout the region.

Beyond Jewish organizations, the Federation assisted several partner faith-based institutions with their applications for the same program. Attawheed Islamic Center in Carnegie, Church of the Redeemer and Assemble were collectively awarded $179,705 to enhance security at their facilities.

“Security remains one of the most important ways we protect Jewish life and ensure our community can gather safely,” said Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “These grants help strengthen the safety and preparedness of synagogues, schools and Jewish organizations throughout our region.”

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