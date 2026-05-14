Spotty showers today, high temperatures in the 50s

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like early April than mid-May today, with temperatures struggling to get out of the low 50s this afternoon. Cloudy skies will continue, although the bulk of the showers will exit early this afternoon.

Where some patchy clearing takes place tonight, low temperatures may dip into the upper 30s by morning. Otherwise, we start our rebound Friday afternoon with highs pushing back into the upper 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will bring us the warmest air of the season yet this weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and well into the 80s on Sunday. There can be some isolated to scattered thunderstorms, most likely Saturday night, with some rain possibly lingering into Sunday morning.

Behind any weekend rain, a warm front will lift through the area and bring us our first real taste of summer early next week. Highs are expected to reach near 90 or perhaps into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before retreating a bit by the middle of next week.

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