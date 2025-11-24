Man says Butler County auto repair shop owner loaned his car to customers, despite previous charges

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of a Butler County auto repair shop is in jail facing several charges after police say he used a customer’s car as a loaner vehicle for another customer without permission.

This isn’t the first time Keith Smith, the owner of Oilology, has been accused of doing this.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Owner of auto repair shop in Cranberry Township accused of driving, renting out customer vehicles

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke exclusively with the victim this afternoon. Where that man says his car was driven, and more of the additional damages to his vehicle coming up tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group