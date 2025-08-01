2 area JCPenney store properties sold in larger portfolio deal

The JCPenney stores at the Mall at Robinson and at Westmoreland Mall are still open and operating.

But the real estate for the two big stores at the local regional malls have a new owner as part of a larger portfolio deal, in which Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold 119 JCPenney stores to Boston-based Onxy Partners Ltd., according to a press announcement .

Onxy paid $947 million in cash for the portfolio of anchor department stores throughout the country, a transaction in which Copper Property leadership described the Boston investment firm in a conference call as one “that stood out as our preferred buyer, based on their capability at close, their business strategy and the offered purchase terms.”

Onxy Partners has issued no statements indicating any future plans for the stores here or elsewhere in the portfolio.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group