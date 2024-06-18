2 arrested after carjacking in Garfield

Two people were arrested following an overnight carjacking in Garfield.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, Pittsburgh police responded to 911 calls for a woman heard screaming in the 4900 block of Broad Street.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said two males forcibly removed her from her parked vehicle and threw her on the ground before driving off. The victim was treated for an injury to her wrist.

Officers searched for the suspects, who bailed out of the vehicle a short time later in the area of East Liberty Boulevard and Centre Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. One male was arrested and a gun was recovered.

The second male fled on foot. Police found him hiding in a bush at Centre Avenue and Station Street.

Both males were transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

The vehicle was recovered by the owner.

