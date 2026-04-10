Martial arts instructor charged with sexual assault against teen in Allegheny County

HEIDELBERG, Pa. — A martial arts instructor is charged with sexual assault against a teen in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced charges against Steven Charles Burnisky, 22, of McDonald, on Friday. He faces seven felony charges that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual assault by a sports official or volunteer, dissemination to minors and corruption of minors. He also faces five counts of indecent assault.

Burnisky is an instructor at a martial arts studio in Heidelberg and police say his victim was 13-year-old who attended private lessons with him on multiple occasions.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is combing through the court paperwork to learn more about the investigation. He will have more on what police have learned on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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