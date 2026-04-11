PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a reported indecent exposure incident.

Investigators said the incident happened at the Shell Gas Station on Fifth Avenue in Uptown Pittsburgh on April 8.

Police said he exposed himself to an employee and left before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Zone 2 station at 412-255-2827.

Pittsburgh Police asking for help identifying man they say exposed himself to gas station worker Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a reported indecent exposure incident. (WPXI/WPXI)

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