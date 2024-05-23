Local

2 hurt in Washington County house fire

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

House fire A fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. Thursday along Stevenson Street in Midway.

MIDWAY, Pa. — Two people were hurt in an early morning fire in Midway, Washington County.

The fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. along Stevenson Street. It flared up again through the night.

There are several departments working to put out the flames.

The Midway Volunteer Fire Department chief told Channel 11 this is a “severe hoarding situation,” saying firefighters had to move bags to get up the stairs.

Two people were flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital. One of the people was treated and released.

