2 men facing drug-related charges after search at Armstrong County vape shop

FORD CITY, Pa. — Two men are facing drug-related charges after police searched an Armstrong County e-cigarette store.

On Tuesday, police executed a warrant at Ford City Smoke & Vape in Manor Township. According to court records, two men were arrested and officers collected a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia and various consumables containing THC.

Police say an investigation was started into the store for allegedly selling items containing psilocybin and/or THC.

In May, police say an undercover officer was able to buy a substance later confirmed to be marijuana from the store. The same reportedly happened in June, when the officer visited again.

Mohamed Alawi Moha Al Mardai, 20, and Sidi Mohamed Mohamed El Bechir, 29, both of Ford City, are now charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are being held at the Armstrong County Prison on $100,000 bail.

