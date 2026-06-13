During first week of Paul Miller’s Law enforcement, troopers issue nearly 700 citations

PITTSBURGH — It’s been over a week since statewide enforcement of Paul Miller’s Law, the law that makes using handheld devices while driving illegal, began.

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Since then, Pennsylvania State Police officials say troopers took part in Operation Hands Off, an enforcement initiative aimed at deterring the use of phones while driving.

During the three-day initiative, troopers issued 694 traffic citations and 308 warnings related to Paul Miller’s Law. The citations come with a $50 fine.

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