Boil water advisory lifted for 1,500 customers in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A boil water advisory impacting around 1,500 Pennsylvania American Water customers in Allegheny County has been lifted.

Parts of Clairton have been under the advisory since June 7, following a loss of power to a booster pump station, resulting in a loss of positive pressure to a storage tank.

The advisory was lifted Saturday after Pennsylvania American Water said “acceptable test results” came back for samples collected on Thursday and Friday.

The water company thanked customers for their patience and cooperation.

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