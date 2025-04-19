2 men found shot outside Perry South home

PITTSBURGH — Two men were hurt in an early-morning shooting in Pittsburgh’s Perry South area.

Public Safety officials say officers responded to the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue for a two-round ShotSpotter alert around 5:30 a.m.

Those officers found two men outside a home shot. One was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the arm and chest.

Both men were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

