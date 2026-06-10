Man arrested in connection with stabbing aboard PRT bus in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing aboard a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Wilkinsburg last month.

Port Authority Police say 31-year-old Devante Clark was taken into custody on Wednesday after being seen getting into a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Clark is accused of stabbing a passenger multiple times while they were on a PRT bus on the East Busway near Homewood Station.

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The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

He told investigators that he didn’t know Clark’s name but recognized him from Facebook. The two had a dispute in the past, but the victim said he thought it had been resolved years ago.

Clark is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

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