Allegheny County issues Code Red Heat Advisory for Thursday

Allegheny County officials are declaring a Code Red Heat Advisory for Thursday.

Officials say the forecasted high temperatures near 90 degrees pose a risk for vulnerable people. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s.

Cooling centers will be open for those looking for relief. 211 has a full list of open locations.

Allegheny County Department of Health Services and partner agencies will check on older adults.

Street outreach teams will assist those experiencing homelessness. Unhoused adults can also go to Second Avenue Commons between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The public is also encouraged to check on their neighbors, friends and family, particularly the elderly and those with health conditions.

Officials suggest abiding by the following safety tips, since heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide:

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water

Limit time outdoors, especially mid-day

Never leave kids or pets in a car

Check on your elderly neighbors or those without air conditioning

Anyone outside should also monitor for signs of heat exhaustion, like dizziness, nausea, headache or excessive sweating.

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