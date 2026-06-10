Hot and humid Thursday comes with risks of showers and storms

PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will combine to make it feel more like the low to mid 90s Thursday, so plan ahead if you’re spending extended time outdoors.

June 11 heat

Scattered showers and storms will also move through the area from time to time, bringing the threat for heavy downpours, lighting and damaging winds.

June 11 storm

Friday brings a higher threat for severe storms with damaging winds and hail so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Humidity levels will drop a bit Saturday making it feel more comfortable.

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