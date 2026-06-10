11 Investigates Exclusive: Police called to homeless shelter 500 times since Jan. 1

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that Pittsburgh Police have been called to the Second Avenue Commons nearly 500 times since the beginning of the year.

And Chief Investigator Rick Earle discovered that people who live and work in the area are worried about their safety.

It’s become an even bigger issue since some people who work near the shelter were recently ordered back to the office full-time for the first time since COVID.

Earle obtained dispatch audio from some of the emergency calls.

Dispatcher: Second Avenue Commons, caller says there’s three fights going on; two people involved in the fights have knives.

Since the beginning of the year, Pittsburgh police have been called to this homeless shelter on Second Avenue nearly 500 times. That’s three calls per day.

Dispatcher: Outside the main entrance, female saying she’s being harassed by a black male.

On one day in May, Pittsburgh police responded 11 different times, tying a record for separate responses to the same address.

Earle spoke with Mayor Corey O’Connor about that increased call volume.

“If a call comes in, we are taking it,” he said. “Are there things that we can work out so maybe it doesn’t get to our 911 center? Possibly, but again that’s coordination with DHS (Department of Human Services), and services they provide.

Law enforcement sources tell 11 Investigates employees of PNC’S Firstside center, who were just ordered back to the office five days a week last month, and people who live at the Terminal 21 apartments have expressed safety concerns, and being repeatedly harassed by the homeless who gather outside the Second Avenue Commons and frequent the area.

Earle: So you’ve had some issues with them down here?

Resident: Quite a few, more recently it’s gotten really bad. They’ve been out here. The police have been giving them citations for aggressive panhandling. They tend to follow us around and keep going at us.

Another resident had a different take.

“I understand people’s concerns; at the same time, they are our neighbors. I don’t think it’s as much of a harassment issue. I see a lot more of people struggling with mental health,” said resident Alex Lewis, who’s studying to be a medical doctor.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that PNC has now hired a second Pittsburgh police officer to work an overtime detail. And the city says after PNC reached out to them about safety concerns, the chief authorized the use of a marked police car as a deterrent during the details.

But a PNC spokesperson tells 11 Investigates the additional officer is not because of a particular incident...but as part of the company’s broader proactive security efforts.

“The safety of our employees remains our top priority. We invest in robust security infrastructure across our facilities and proactively communicate to ensure employees are informed and prepared,” said the PNC spokesperson.

Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services, which operates the facility along with UPMC and Pittsburgh Mercy, tells 11 Investigates it has 24-hour security, and they say the increased call volume is not driven by violent activity, but rather medical services, noise disturbances and welfare checks.

And they tell 11 Investigates they are working to address the recent uptick in emergency calls.

“DHS, Public Safety, and Second Avenue Commons are actively evaluating what additional supports or adjustments could further reduce calls and improve safety,” said a spokesperson for DHS.

“We live downtown and we pay the price to live downtown and it’s not always as safe as it should be,” said one resident.

PNC is paying for the two officers, but the city is not charging them for the use of the police car.

People who live and work here say they’ve noticed the increased police presence, and believe it’s making a difference.

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