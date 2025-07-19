2 men from Pittsburgh drown in Lake Erie

ERIE COUNTY — Two men from Pittsburgh drowned in Lake Erie.

According to our NBC affiliate, WICU, the two men were boating in the Walnut Creek Access area.

On Wednesday, WICU reported that crews found Richard Bofo, 49, of Pittsburgh near Avonia Beach at 10:20 a.m. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled his death a drowning.

Ronald Young Jr., 51, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the area of Fairview on Friday at 6:47 p.m. His death was ruled to be an accidental drowning, WICU reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

