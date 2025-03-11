2 Penn Hills homes damaged in 2-alarm fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire involving two homes broke out in the 300 block of College Street around 3:37 p.m., per Allegheny County 911 dispatchers.

Flames were no longer visible when our crew got on scene, but we saw firefighters on the roof of one of the impacted homes. Both of the buildings were blocked off by police tape.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

