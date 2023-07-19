2 people charged after body found along Indiana County road

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a body found along state Route 403 in Indiana County over the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to state police, Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, from Johnstown, was found along state Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township in the early morning hours of July 14.

Officials said Lee had a fatal gunshot wound and is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Justin Allen Green, 41, and Brooke Ashley Pullin, 30, both from Johnstown, are facing charges in connection with the homicide case.

Green is facing charges of criminal homicide and first degree robbery as well as misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false ID to law enforcement and receiving stolen property.

Pullin is facing misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false ID to law enforcement and receiving stolen property.

Green is being held in the Cambria County Prison without bond. Pullin is being held in the Cambria County Prison on a $150,000 bond.

Both preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 1.

