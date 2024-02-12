2 people charged in drive-by shooting targeting home with children inside

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting in which shots were fired into a home with three children inside.

Preliminary hearings for Javon Hart and Mary Steinbaugh are scheduled for Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Duquesne Police were called to a home on Hinnerman Street on February 9 for a report of a round that went through the house and into the wall.

Video obtained from a neighbor showed a maroon Jeep Cherokee drive slowly past the home that was shot.

Later that day, police spotted the vehicle speeding down State Route 837. They initiated a traffic stop and found Hart driving the vehicle and Steinbaugh was a passenger, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, police found a black handgun on the floor of the vehicle near Hart’s feet. The bullets in the gun matched the shell casing at the shooting scene.

When Hart was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed, he said, “It’s over,” according to the complaint.

During an interview at the police station, Hart told investigators that Steinbaugh wanted him to take her to the home, which is where the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s child lives. When they arrived, she got out of the vehicle and shot at the house three to four times.

Hart admitted the gun was his and said he purchased it “from the streets.”

Both Hart and Steinbaugh are facing aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and other charges.

