Man fired shot at couple at house in Monroeville while 2 babies, 2 juveniles were inside, police say

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man fired a gun at a couple inside a home in Monroeville while two babies, a 5-year-old child and a teen were inside, court documents say.

Officers were called to a house on the 500 block of Sunnyfield Drive at 11:49 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man with a gun.

When they arrived they ordered everybody who was inside to come out. A woman and her boyfriend were the first to exit. They told authorities that Darnell Nelson, 31, had fired a shot at them in the house. The woman told police that Nelson said “I’m doing what I should have been doing,” before shooting, court documents say. They said they both ran upstairs and hid in a room until police arrived.

Police say Nelson eventually left the house with a 6-month-old baby in a carrier. Nelson was allegedly with another woman. Police say they found a gun in the woman’s bag.

When police went inside they found a shell casing and a bullet hole in the kitchen cabinet. The child, teen and other baby were also in the house.

Darnell Nelson was taken to the Allegheny County Hail and is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of another person, and person not to possess a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

