2 people detained after man found grazed by bullet in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet in the city’s Homewood neighborhood.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 6900 block of Frankstown Avenue around 2:20 p.m. When responding officers arrived, they found a man in the lobby of an apartment building with an apparent graze wound to his stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they identified a suspect vehicle and later detained a man and woman after a traffic stop on I-376.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

