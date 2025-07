FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A rollover crash in Forest Hills left people injured Tuesday morning.

Channel 11 crews arrived on Ardmore Boulevard around 1 a.m. to find a car with heavy damage flipped over on the road. One person was rescued from the flipped car.

Allegheny County 911 officials say two people were taken to a hospital.

