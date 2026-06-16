2 people injured after truck crashes through wall of home in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A truck crashed through the wall of a home in North Versailles.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway (Route 30) at 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

At least two people have been taken to a hospital from that scene.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is at the scene working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4:15 p.m. for a LIVE look at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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