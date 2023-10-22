Local

2 people rescued after boat capsizes at Moraine State Park

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have been rescued after a boat capsized at Moraine State Park on Sunday.

According to Butler County 911, first responders were called to the North Shore area of the park at 12:31 p.m.

Moraine State Park rangers are investigating.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 News at 6 and WPXI.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 person dead after New Kensington house fire
  • Police looking for missing man from Greensburg who may be in Myrtle Beach
  • At least 1 injured after incident in McKeesport
  • VIDEO:Allegheny County man spends hours in kayak cleaning litter from Ohio River
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read