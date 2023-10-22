2 people rescued after boat capsizes at Moraine State Park

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have been rescued after a boat capsized at Moraine State Park on Sunday.

According to Butler County 911, first responders were called to the North Shore area of the park at 12:31 p.m.

Moraine State Park rangers are investigating.

