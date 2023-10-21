Local

Crews respond to house fire in New Kensington

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Crews are responding to a house fire in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County dispatchers told Channel 11 crews were called to Kennedy Avenue for a house fire with entrapment just before noon on Saturday.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on WPXI.com.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dan Serafini accused of murdering his father-in-law
  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 8 high school football final scores
  • 15-year-old fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Ingram
  • VIDEO: Driver fleeing police crashes into Wilkinsburg home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read