Crews respond to house fire in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Crews are responding to a house fire in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County dispatchers told Channel 11 crews were called to Kennedy Avenue for a house fire with entrapment just before noon on Saturday.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on WPXI.com.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group