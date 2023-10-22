Local

At least 1 injured after incident in McKeesport

By WPXI.com News Staff

At least one person has been injured after an incident in McKeesport.

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person has been injured after an incident in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Wesley Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Channel 11 saw shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.

Investigators say a person was taken to a hospital from that scene. Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

