At least 1 injured after incident in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person has been injured after an incident in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Wesley Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Channel 11 saw shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.
Investigators say a person was taken to a hospital from that scene. Their condition is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
